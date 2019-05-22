First on FOX61: Paul Rudd makes video in support of ‘Ethan’s Law’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul Rudd has recorded a public service announcement for the #SongStrong Ethan Miller Song Foundation.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro introduced federal Ethan's Law Bill Monday and Song's parents were in Washington D.C.

The Connecticut House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly last week to approve ‘Ethan’s Law,’ a bipartisan gun safety bill fought for by the parents of Ethan Song, a 15-year-old Guilford boy killed last year while handling an unsecured gun at a neighbor’s house.

Ethan’s Law will require gun owners to safely secure firearms in their homes, whether loaded or unloaded. Current law only applies to loaded weapons, even if ammunition is readily available and nearby.

The State Senate is expected to take up the state Ethan's Law bill Thursday.

