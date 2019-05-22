Rainy weather breeds busy mosquito season in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- Finally, it is warm enough to shed some layers and spend time outdoors, but after weeks and weeks of rain, water levels are up and that means perfect conditions for mosquitoes to flourish.

That’s why the town of East Hartford has already begun spraying. Jim Cordier, the director of health and social services for East Hartford, said the town normally spends roughly $45,000 per year on a moderate mosquito season. This year, though, he expects the town to exceed $60,000.

“We’ve already been getting a considerable volume of calls from our constituents,” said Cordier. “It’s as though a humongous hatch occurred only recently.”

Mike O’Connell, supervisor of environmental health in East Hartford, said the phone calls are helpful for preventative efforts.

“If you have issues in your neighborhood and you want to let us know, we’re happy to record that and let our contractor know so we can focus our efforts,” said O’Connell.

Officials say homeowners can help their communities keep the bugs at bay.

“Look for any standing water that they can dump out whether it’s kiddy pools or garbage cans or tires,” said O’Connell.

Aubrey Norris of East Hartford is proactive.

“I spray my yard with the Cutter stuff to minimize mosquitoes and different bugs that fly around,” said Norris. “I try to not have a lot of water around because then mosquitoes will be around.”