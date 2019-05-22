What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

School bus catches fire in Rhode Island

Posted 9:05 PM, May 22, 2019, by

BELLINGHAM, Rhode Island -- Students were able to escape a fire that destroyed a school bus Wednesday afternoon according to WFXT

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.