Silver Alert issued for missing Hartford teen

HARTFORD — A Silver Alert has been issued for Malyjah Tiller. Tiller was last seen on Monday.

She is black, 5’7″, 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. There was no clothing description provided.

Police ask if anyone has information on Tiller to please call them at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

