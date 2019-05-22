Surveillance video captures both New Haven shootings at the same spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - One New Haven neighborhood remains on high alert as there have been shootings at the same location on consecutive nights this week.

Monday night, a 21 year old man was shot in the arm, but will recover. However, Tuesday night, at the same spot, near the intersection of Congress Avenue and Redfield Street, another man was fatally shot.

Just before 11:30 pm Tuesday, Congress Deli's eastbound pointing camera picked up three people, in quick succession, running up Congress Avenue, before turning on Redfield Street. Then, a fourth person came into frame. Shortly after he looked to his left, he was shot to death.

“Last year, the year before, nothing, quiet,” set a resident of the neighborhood, Richard Harris.

But now, there have been shootings on successive night's one block from his home of 32 years, where he lives with his 12 year old son.

“He was kind of frightened,” he said of his son. “He was kind of scared and let me know that he don’t want to be around here anymore.”

Monday night, just after 7, at the same corner, a man in a red hoodie appeared to be firing shots across Congress Avenue, before disappearing down Redfield Street.

“You’re not gonna get anywhere, but in the cemetery, maybe, or in the jail,” said Harris. “So, my advice to all of you kids out here: change your life or you won’t have one."

The owner of the Congress Deli says he hears gunshots practically everyday and, a couple of years ago, the store was robbed at gunpoint twice in the same month. But, Richard Harris says his neighbiorhood is worth fighting for.

“I’m going to do my part and try to gather up these young man and try to talk to 'em,” Harris said. “Sometimes you can get to 'em. Sometimes you can’t.”

Mr. Harris added that, just just three weeks ago, his 12 year old was in the Congress Deli when he heard gunshots in the area and ran home crying.