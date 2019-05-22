× Westport Police issue warning after bear seen in community

WESTPORT — Westport Police are warning residents to be on alert after a black bear was spotted in town.

Police say around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a resident on North Avenue called and reported seeing a black bear on his property. The bear was tracked to the area of 300 North Avenue and Tuck Lane. Police report that the bear was not acting aggressively.

DEEP was notified by authorities.

Bears have an incredible sense of smell and police say to avoid luring them to your property, residents should do the following:

Secure garbage in a sturdy, covered container in a garage or outbuilding.

So not throw meat scraps or greasily, oily, or sweet food in a compost pile.

Clean greasy barbeques and grills after each use.

Don’t leave pet food outside.

Remove bird feeders from the property for the summer.

Police also say to keep an eye on pets and small children playing outside.

Sightings can be reported to Westport Animal Control at (203) 341-5076.

DEEP outlined what to do if encountering a bear.