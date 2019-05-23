× 102-year-old accused of killing 92-year-old at French retirement home

PARIS – A French centenarian is suspected of strangling and bludgeoning her 92-year-old neighbor to death.

The 102-year-old woman, who has been transferred to a psychiatric hospital, allegedly told a staff member at the retirement home where the two lived that she had “killed someone,” according to the BBC.

The 92-year-old victim was found dead at the home in Chézy-sur-Marne, about 60 miles east of Paris.

An autopsy revealed that the woman died of “strangulation and blows to the head.”

A staff member at the home reportedly found the victim lying unconscious in bed Saturday, according to the AFP.

Authorities believe the suspect may have been going through a dementia-related crisis at the time of the alleged attacks and is now being monitored at the psychiatric hospital.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.