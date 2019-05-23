A second New London middle school employee is charged with sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON - Police have now arrested a second Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School employee in connection with an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior with students at the school

Thursday morning, New London police announced they arrested a paraprofessional, who has been on paid leave from Bennie Dover Jackson for weeks.

25-year-old Jevon Elmore, of New London, who was hired by the school system last summer, has been charged with with second degree Sexual Assault. However, because his arrest warrant is sealed, no further details are available.

In April and earlier this month, 35-year-old Corriche Gaskin, a behavioral specialist at the BDJMS, was charged with sexually assaulting an underage teen. And, Gaskin has since been fired.

Those waiting to pick up students, after school this Thursday, were upset to hear about the latest arrest.

“You send them to school to be safe and you know I don’t know where this all comes out,” said Angel Soto, Who was waiting to pick up his grandchildren. “Now, you wonder how safe are the.”

“That’s scary,” said Cynthia Santiago, Who came to the school to pick up a student for a friend. “You know, my daughter was here two years ago.”

She said if her daughter was still a student at the school, she would transfer her to another school.

It is unclear if Jevon Elmore’s alleged victim is a student because, again, the warrant is sealed.

In the case of Corriche Gaskin , the arrest warrant said he is accused of sexually assaulting a middle school student in his office.

New London Public Schools Superintendent Cynthia Richie issued a statement Thursday afternoon, which read, in part, “If and when any allegation regarding student safety comes forward, the district immediately places the accused staff member on leave, notifies the department of children and families and awaits the results of a complete investigation.”

Mayor Michael Passero (D-New London) said that the city’s Director of Human Services, Jeanne Milstein, has reached out to the Office of the Child Advocate to request an independent, outside investigation.

Passero wants to understand what failures occurred and, most importantly, is determined to implement policies, procedures and practices that will prevent similar failures in the future.