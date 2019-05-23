× Airline to start flying from Tweed to Nantucket

NEW HAVEN – Travelers to Nantucket will be able to fly directly there from Tweed-New Haven Airport starting June 14.

Southern Airways Express announced seasonal service from New Haven, Providence, and the Boston suburb of Norwood for the 2019 summer travel season. Flights will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with fares starting at

$199 each way. Tickets are on sale now. Service will continue through October 14. Flights will operate Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The airline said, “These flights mark the first time that the Tweed/New Haven airport has had scheduled service to Nantucket since Provincetown-Boston Airlines operated the route in 1987. It is also the only scheduled service between Providence and Nantucket, and the first-ever commercial airline service at Norwood.