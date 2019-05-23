What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Another New London school employee arrested on sexual assault charges

Posted 12:59 PM, May 23, 2019

NEW LONDON — A New London public school employee has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Jevon Elmore, 25, of New London, was charged with  Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree. He is held on $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Elmore was arrested without incident on an active arrest warrant in association with an ongoing NLPD investigation involving New London Public School employees. Police said Elmore was hired by the NLPS system as a paraprofessional in the summer of 2018.

The investigation remains active.

A former school employee, Corriche Gaskin is facing 8 felony counts including one sexual assault charge and illegal possession of child pornography.

Gaskin is the “Climate Specialist” at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School – in charge of working to ensure the the school’s climate and culture is safe for students.

