‘Bed bug incident’ reported at second Waterbury school

WATERBURY — The Principal of Crosby High School in Waterbury confirmed in a letter that there was a reported case of bed bugs at the school.

In a letter sent out to school staff, Principal Jade Gopie said that after the report of a bed bug incident, school staff addressed the issue and worked with the City Health Department and the School Facilities Division.

Gopie says cleaning of all potentially impacted areas is underway, and follow-up inspections and remediation will be taken if necessary.

Gopie said there is no risk of harm to students, staff, or visitors in the letter:

There is no risk of harm to students, staff or visitors. Bed bugs are common in the United States. They do not transmit disease and pose no immediate health risk to humans. Instances of health impacts are linked to scratching of bites and potential infection or allergic reaction. Any suspected bite should be checked by a health professional and treated accordingly. Virtually all instances of beg bugs in a school environment are the result of the insect being carried in from the outside in isolated circumstances. The Waterbury Board of Education and the City Health Department consider the health and safety of students and our school community as a top priority. We will continue to work collaboratively and proactively to maintain the schools as insect free and to support the remediation of issues outside of the school environment.

The Cheif Operating Officer of Waterbury Public Schools, William Clark, says parents have been notified of the incident.

In April, a bed bug incident was reported at Waterbury Career Academy.

