MANSFIELD — Officials responding to a serious motor vehicle accident at 408 Storrs Road in Mansfield.

State Troopers confirm the accident occurred between a car and a transit bus.

Officials report the crash is fatal. Route 195 will be closed for an extended period of time between Bassetts Bridge and Mansfield Hollow.

