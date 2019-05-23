Connecticut families weigh in on paid family medical leave bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON -- Paid family medical leave has clearing another legislative hurdle in Connecticut. The bill passed the state Senate Tuesday night, but its future is still uncertain.

“This not a bill that I will support,” says Governor Ned Lamont.

Governor Lamont says he supports the concept of paid family leave, but does not support this specific bill. The governor called it ‘not sustainable and top heavy with officials and threatened he would veto it.

Tony Dasilva, from South Windsor says, ““I believe everyone needs time whether you’re sick or expecting a child.”

If passed the bill would impact 200, 000 Connecticut workers. It would allow workers 12 weeks of paid leave if they are battling a serious illness, or if a family member falls ill.

Also included in this bill is paid leave for new parents.

“My son is 1 and when he was born I was only given six weeks and I wish I had more time with him because I went through a tough time with postpartum depression. My body went through all these changes I just wished I had more time to heal,” says Sarah Laferriere, from Newington, CT.

According to the bill, paid leave would be funded through a 0.5 percent payroll deduction, something that not everyone is on board with.

Debbie from Plantsville wrote to FOX 61 saying :

Dear lawmakers, We already have money taken out of our pay check to go towards medical leave through my husband's insurance. This possible new bill for medical leave should only be for people without medical leave. – Debbie, Plantsville, CT.

Republican lawmakers have their own plan. One that they say would not mandate employers to do anything and that includes insurance companies.

“It’s flexible for employee, affordable for the employee and not mandated for those employees who just don’t want to do it,” says Senator Len Fasano.

The bill now awaits a vote from the House. If an agreement isn’t reached by end of this legislative session, Governor Lamont did say he might want lawmakers to tackle paid family leave in special session along with tolls.

