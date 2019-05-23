× Construction company strikes gas line in Hartford prompting home evacuations

HARTFORD — A minor gas leak prompted the evacuation of eight homes in the Hartford area Thursday morning.

Police say that a construction company struck a gas line on Boothbay Street, prompting the leak. CNG was soon on the scene and capped the leak. As a precaution, eight homes were evacuated in the immediate vicinity (four on each side of the road).

Police say gas only went into the open air, not into anyone’s homes.

The situation is expected to wrap up shortly.