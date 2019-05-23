× East Hartford police looking for man missing since February

EAST HARTFORD — Police issued a call for information in the case of a man who has not been heard from since February.

Police said Kendall Bozeman, 20, of East Hartford who has been missing since February of this year. Police said Bozeman is described as a black male, 5’7”, 170 pounds. Bozeman is believed to possibly be in the area of Clark Street and Nelson Street in Hartford, CT. They said he has no known medical issues and is not believed to be a danger to himself. It is uncharacteristic for him to have had no contact with any family members for this long.

If you have any information on Bozeman’s whereabouts, please contact East Hartford Police Detective Daniel Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.