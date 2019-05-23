Mixed use development paving the way to downtown New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - The first of the five phases of a mixed use development project in New Haven is now complete as part of the city’s Hill to Downtown community plan.

It’s a project that the state’s Economic Development Commissioner calls a blueprint that cities around the state can follow to turn neglected, underutilized pockets of land into transit oriented development.

The project, known as City Crossing, will redevelop 11.5 acres in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood.

"This started with a community plan about 10 years ago," said Michael Piscitelli, New Haven's Interim Economic Development Administrator. "40 percent of this land area was surface parking lots."

Thursday morning, the ribbon cutting for the four-story, 110 unit Parkside at City Crossing, which will include 33 affordable units, which look exactly the same as the market rate apartments.

"So, we build the building and then we identify and scatter the affordable apartments throughout it just mixing it up," said the developer Randy Salvatore. "Ones and twos in various places. So, they are absolutely identical."

The affordable units in Parkside range in price from $847 to $1,432 per month. The market rate apartments cost anywhere from $1,700 to $4,000 per month.

"It is a gorgeous and beautiful building," said Mayor Toni N. Harp (D-New Haven). "It is a great place to live and a great place to be really close to your job. You can walk to work. It’s phenomenal!"

This development, as well as the other four, which will all feature roughly 30 percent affordable housing units, are within a couple of blocks of both Union Station and downtown.

"Look, millennials are moving to New Haven, but also baby boomers," said Harp. "So, there is a real great mix of people who want to be in our vibrant city."

Already approximately 30 percent of the apartments are leased in Parkside, a building where the conveniences will include first floor retail, which Salvatore estimates should be filled within a couple of months.

The expected completion for all five phases of this City Crossing development, which will feature over 550 housing units, is expected to be about two and a half years from now.