Parole compliance check in Bridgeport leads to seizure of drugs, guns, cash

BRIDGEPORT — Police checking on a man they suspected of violating parole found a cache of guns, drugs and cash, Wednesday.

Bridgeport police said Connecticut State Parole Officers, assisted by members of the Bridgeport Police Narcotics Unit conducted a compliance check of a parolee, Shannon Calhoun, 47. They tweeted a photo of at least nine handguns, numerous bullets, narcotics, and a large amount of cash. Calhoun had served time for possession of firearms, and had his probation revoked in October of 2017.

