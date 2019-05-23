Parole compliance check in Bridgeport leads to seizure of drugs, guns, cash
BRIDGEPORT — Police checking on a man they suspected of violating parole found a cache of guns, drugs and cash, Wednesday.
Bridgeport police said Connecticut State Parole Officers, assisted by members of the Bridgeport Police Narcotics Unit conducted a compliance check of a parolee, Shannon Calhoun, 47. They tweeted a photo of at least nine handguns, numerous bullets, narcotics, and a large amount of cash. Calhoun had served time for possession of firearms, and had his probation revoked in October of 2017.
41.179226 -73.189438