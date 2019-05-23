What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Rocky Hill police searching for bank robbery suspect

Posted 2:14 PM, May 23, 2019, by

ROCKY HILL — Police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery Thursday morning.

At 10:38 AM police were called to a bank robbery at TD Bank, 632 Cromwell Ave.  Police said the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and passed a note indicating that he had a gun and demanded money, however, no weapon was displayed.

Police said the suspect is a white male in his early 30’s approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds,  wearing a dark colored crew neck sweatshirt and a black hat with “Ford” written on the front.

After receiving a sum of money, the suspect fled on foot and was observed getting into the passenger side of a white older model Nissan sedan and fled the area.

There were no injuries as a result of this robbery.  The Rocky Hill Police Department Detective Division is investigating this incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact the RHPD at (860) 258-7640 and reference case number 19-14477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.