Rocky Hill police searching for bank robbery suspect

ROCKY HILL — Police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery Thursday morning.

At 10:38 AM police were called to a bank robbery at TD Bank, 632 Cromwell Ave. Police said the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and passed a note indicating that he had a gun and demanded money, however, no weapon was displayed.

Police said the suspect is a white male in his early 30’s approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, wearing a dark colored crew neck sweatshirt and a black hat with “Ford” written on the front.

After receiving a sum of money, the suspect fled on foot and was observed getting into the passenger side of a white older model Nissan sedan and fled the area.

There were no injuries as a result of this robbery. The Rocky Hill Police Department Detective Division is investigating this incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact the RHPD at (860) 258-7640 and reference case number 19-14477.