Showers, thunderstorm threat for Thursday afternoon

After a nearly perfect Wednesday, the weather heads downhill Thursday.

We'll be watching the threat for showers and thunderstorms late-day into the early evening.

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather across most of Pennsylvania (including a tornado threat) but those storms should weaken before moving into Connecticut. Still some heavier downpours, gusty winds and loud thunder are possible for some, even if those storms aren't technically "severe". With more clouds around Thursday, temperatures will be a bit cooler than recent days with highs in the 60s.

Thursday night is really the only speed bump in the forecast here, as we've made such a change in our weather pattern!

Looking ahead, most of the weekend looks dry. But there is a chance for some showers Saturday night. Overall though, Memorial Day weekend is looking dry and warmer awesome for the unofficial start to summer!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: A morning shower, then mostly cloudy with late day/evening showers & thunderstorms. Highs 65-72.

TONIGHT: An evening shower/thunderstorm, then clearing skies. Lows: 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, windy. High: Near Low-mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for an evening shower. High: Low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Early fog in spots. Otherwise, partly cloudy, warmer. High: Low 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy, warm. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower/storm. High: Mid 70s.

