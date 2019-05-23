× Waterbury police arrest man with 3D printed gun for carrying a weapon without permit

WATERBURY — Waterbury police arrested a man Wednesday who was found with 3D printed gun for carrying a weapon without permit.

Police said early Wednesday morning they were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of 140 Central Ave. They said, “A 2005 Toyota Camry was stopped with both right-side doors open and a male was couched in the backseat using his cellphone for light and appeared to be looking for something. The officer saw the white handle of a firearm in the waistband of the male in this car. The officer investigated further and discovered the white handled firearm was a plastic 3D printed firearm chambered for .22 caliber with one live round in the chamber.” Police also found two bags on heroin on Stevens’ person.

Jeremy Stevens, 36, was charged with having a weapon in a motor vehicle and for carrying a pistol w/o permit, illegal possession of a controlled substance, and possession in a school zone. Stevens had no pistol permit.