22 new U.S. citizens to be sworn in at Submarine Force Museum in Groton

GROTON, Conn. — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will present 22 candidates for citizenship to the U.S. District Court of Connecticut during a special naturalization ceremony at USS Nautilus Friday.

United States Magistrate Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam will administer the Oath of Allegiance to America’s newest citizens, many of whom have ties to the military either through their service or that of a family member. Senior United States District Judge Warren W. Eginton is also expected to be in attendance.

The ceremony is in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

The 22 candidates come from the following 16 countries: Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Haiti, Jamaica, Nigeria, Pakistan, People’s Republic of China, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Spain, Thailand and United Kingdom.

To highlight the importance of U.S. citizenship, USCIS often participates in special ceremonies at venues such as museums and schools to increase public awareness of the U.S. citizenship process. In fiscal year 2018, USCIS welcomed over 750,000 citizens during naturalization ceremonies across the United States and around the world including approximately 10,000 in Connecticut.

USCIS encourages new citizens and guests to share their naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media using the hashtag #newUScitizen.