× ADM Milling recalling Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour 5lb bags packaged for ALDI

ADM Milling Co. is recalling five-pound bags of Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour packaged for ALDI because of the potential presence of E. coli, which was discovered during testing of a five-pound bag of Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The products were distributed in select stores in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

There are two lot numbers involved in this recall: Lot L18A02 and L18A03. The products have Best If Used By Dates of Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2019. The product was manufactured at ADM’s flour mill in Buffalo, New York.

ADM Milling is working directly with ALDI, which has already recalled all potentially impacted products from store shelves in the region. ALDI also recalled all other ADM retail flour products packaged for ALDI in the region as a precaution. No other products or customers are involved in this recall at this time.

The symptoms of E. coli infections vary among people but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. People usually get sick three to four days after swallowing the germ. Most people recover within a week. However, some people may develop a serious type of illness called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can result in kidney failure, stroke, and even death. Young children, elderly people, individuals who are immunocompromised, and pregnant women are particularly susceptible to foodborne illness. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund. Please direct any additional customer inquiries for ADM Milling to 800-422-1688 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.