Avenger’s cast member Mark Ruffalo spotted at Litchfield pizza restaurant

LITCHFIELD — A visit from Avenger’s cast member Mark Ruffalo made the staff at one Litchfield eatery happy!

According to a Facebook post by Bohemian Pizza in Litchfield, the Hollywood star stopped in Thursday night for some good ol’ fashioned Connecticut pizza.

“AVENGERS, ASSEMBLE! Thanks @markruffalo a.k.a THE HULK for joining us for dinner! As you can tell, it made our staff’s night! 👏”

Maybe Ruffalo should join Sean Pragano for a Foodie Friday?

Bohemian Pizza is located at 342 Bantam Road in Litchfield.