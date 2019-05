× East Haven car crash, fire causes delays on I-95 North

EAST HAVEN — Emergency crews responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-95 Northbound in East Haven.

Firefighters are working to put out a car fire that has closed the right lane between Exits 51 and 53.

State police report no injuries in the crash. Units are still on scene investigating.

