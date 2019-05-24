Family and friends gather in Milford to remember New Haven homicide victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD— A young man was killed in New Haven this past Tuesday and days later family and friends are sharing the memory of their loved one.

28-year-old Thomas Hart was shot and killed near Congress Avenue, the details surrounding the shooting is still unclear.

A vigil was held Friday in Milford to honor his memory, multiple people sharing their fondest moments.

Matthew Mantini who is a childhood friend of Hart said, “There is not like one thing you can remember because he was the kind of person to always make you smile.”

Pete Dargel said, “You know he had a lot going for him… in and out of trouble, but that’s the way young kids are.”

Hannah Pimnta said, “Me and him sat on a rock and we listened to Garden Rose which is really lame, but it was our song and we just laughed together.”

Some friends we spoke to say hart’s memory will never fade, but now is the time for their community to come together and stop the violence.

Meghan Zampedri said, “I just hope because it is just silly violence, I don’t ever want him to be a lesson, but if anyone can learn anything just stop.”

Justin Frey said, “I feel like we need to find justice for LT, he deserves justice, he didn’t deserve this.”

His sister sent out this statement from the family:

“My brother and I had a bond that no amount of distance, upset or disagreement could break. There is an unconditional love in my heart for him that will never go away. He wasn’t perfect but let’s face it… are any of us? What I want is for everyone to remember the good he radiated. His witty humor, his quick comebacks, and his caring nature. There isn’t a person in this world that could make me laugh the way he could. It is a bond that I have held so dear to me the last 28 years and will continue to for the rest of my life. He loved his family, and his closest friends very much. He loved music, art and a good (sometimes mildly offensive) meme. It pains me deeply that I won’t ever get to talk to him and tell him I love him or hug him again. There wasn’t a person in this world quite like him, and in my eyes there never will be. I will hold all the good times so close, and I will try to push forward with him in my heart. Rest easy Bud. We love you so very much.” – Lindsay Burnham, sister of Thomas Hart

Hart’s death is still under investigation.

If you have any information in regards to this case, you’re asked to call police.

Expect more from Fox61 as this story develops.