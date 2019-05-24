Foodie Friday: Carbone’s Kitchen in Bloomfield

A taste of Italy in Bloomfield.

Carbone’s Kitchen is a casual eatery that is big on flavor. The family restaurant is a staple in Connecticut and the food will not disappoint.

“Keeping up with the tradition of what they did when this all first started is so important,” said Paul Rafala, the restaurant’s managing partner.” “Everything we do is house-made and fresh, it’s the only way we know.”

The menu is well thought out with plenty of variety and it all starts with decades-old recipes. The cornerstone dish has got to be the meatball salad. This is one of the originals. Two tenderloin meatballs over a classic house salad with balsamic dressing. Oh, the flavors just pop!

“The meatball salad just works,” smiled head chef Mark Maturo. “The sauce and cheese over the crispy lettuce along with the dressing is the perfect compliment. It’s so good.”

And so are the pasta dishes, like the house-made Crazy Carbonara (fresh sausage, bacon, spinach and hot peppers over fettuccine) or the hand spun pizza, there is definitely something for everyone.

“Our visit to Carbones was absolutely perfect. This family-owned establishment is a true gem that goes beyond serving phenomenal Italian dishes to its customers,” wrote April M. in an online review. “Get ready to experience the Italian spirit on the grandest scale imaginable.”

The atmosphere is cozy and the surroundings are sleek and uber comfortable. So head on into one of the dining areas or saunter up to the bar and tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent you.