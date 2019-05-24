FOX61 Student News: Connecticut Seniors “STRIKE” Again in Wii Bowling Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Giovanna Costantiello, Anna Santacroce, Logan Zdun - Bristol Eastern High School

BRISTOL- Every year in Bristol Connecticut there's a competition of the ages where controllers are polished, T-shirts are designed, and competitors prepare for battle… A battle for the Wii Bowling championship.

15 different towns come together at the Douglas A. Beals senior center for the Wii individual state bowling championship.

Jason Krueger, the Assistant Director who runs the event said, “When we started we only had about eight teams statewide. Now, we had 15 last year and about 13 this year and we are always looking for new teams. But it’s a great social opportunity for them. We don’t really stress the competitive nature too much, although they do.”

Catherine Ruiz who recently turned 103 was one of the finalists of this event. “It gets me out with other people everyday- not everyday here- and I find that very gratifying.”

This event also brings our community together. Bristol Eastern students from the student council are helping out with the event. “I think it’s really well for us as students to volunteer with the seniors and interact with them, it gives both of us like a learning opportunity,” said Julia Gettings

Wii bowling is definitely right up these seniors alley. Now that we’ve got the ball rolling, there is no time to spare…