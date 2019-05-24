Memorial Day weekend looks good enough for a trip to the beach!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've broken the streak! There has been measurable rain for 10 Fridays in a row going all the way back to March! It looks like we may finally be able to break the streak this time. Friday will be windy though with gusts out the northwest up to 30 or 40 mph.

Looking ahead, Memorial Day weekend looks like a real treat!!

There is a chance for a few showers Saturday night as a cold front moves through. But rain should clear out in time for Sunday as temperatures warm into the 80s. Beach day anyone?? Memorial Day looks great too with lots of sun and highs near 80 degrees. Enjoy!

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Sun, some clouds, windy. High: Near Low-mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for an evening shower. High: Low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Early fog in spots. Otherwise, partly cloudy, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s. Near 80 at the shore.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy, warm. High: Near 80. Upper 70s at the shore.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower. High: Mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: HOT? High: 80s - near 90 possible.

