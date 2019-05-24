New London police release more information about sexual assault investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- New London police arrested 25-year-old Jevon Elmore, a paraprofessional at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School, on Thursday, charging him with second degree sexual assault.

This arrest comes weeks after 35-year-old Corriche Gaskin, a behavioral specialist at the middle school, was arrested and charged with sexual assault in the second degree, illegal possession child pornography third degree, several counts of risk of injury to a

child, voyeurism with malice, and dissemination of voyeuristic material. Police said Gaskin’s arrest led them to Elmore’s arrest. Elmore worked at both the middle school and New London High School, according to police, and the incident he was arrested for

did not involve another staff member. His arrest warrant has been sealed because of the sensitive nature of the incident.

Gaskin and Elmore are both graduates of New London High School. Police described them as “standout athletes” and said the two knew each other well.

The New London school district has placed other employees on leave, but it is not clear if that is related to this police investigation.

Police said the investigation has been complicated because of how many tips they have received, and they encourage families to discuss the case.

“It’s very important that parents, guardians or family members have an open dialogue with their children or family members,” said New London Police Captain Brian Wright. “We don’t want to discourage any potential victims from coming forward.”

Wright said there is a possibility that there could be more arrests.

Friday night, the district planned a community event to invite parents and students to feel welcome and safe in the middle school.

