One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Enfield

ENFIELD — Enfield police say a woman was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 190 and Freshwater Boulevard.

A pole was hit and wires were knocked down, causing the closing of the intersection.

Police expect the intersection to be closed for several hours.

1 young woman was transferred to the hospital after a single car crash on Freshwater Blvd in Enfield. Police tell me the road will be closed down for several hours @FOX61News @maggieslysz pic.twitter.com/SuCqWzBX6i — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) May 24, 2019