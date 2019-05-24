× Pedestrian dies in West Haven crash

WEST HAVEN — A man died after a crash on Boston Post Road Thursday evening.

Police said around 8:30 pm, they were called to to the area of Boston Post Rd and Front Ave. on the report of a pedestrian struck.

The male pedestrian was found unconscious and was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The WHPD Major Accident Squad responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

Police believe the man was attempting to cross the Boston Post Road at Front Avenue from the south side of the curb to the north side.

The driver was traveling eastbound on Boston Post Rd in the right lane at the time of collision. The vehicle and operator were on scene.

The pedestrian’s identity is not being released at this time.