State nursing home strike averted

HARTFORD — More than a thousand nursing home employees will not be heading to the picket lines next month.

Officials say caregivers at 25 nursing homes around the state reached an agreement for a new contract Friday.

Workers had planned a strike set for June 3rd, but that will no longer happen.

Labor union reps say this new contract covers workers through March of 2021, and includes wage increases and other benefit considerations.

Negotiations will continue with 16 nursing homes in the state that are without contracts.

