State to fly flags at half staff on Monday; Pearl Harbor Bridge to be lit up in red, white and blue

HARTFORD – Flags over state, municipal and corporate buildings will be flown at half staff Monday for Memorial Day by order of Gov. Ned Lamont.

On Friday, Lamont directed U.S. and Connecticut flags to fly at half-staff on Monday, May 27 from sunrise until noon in observation of Memorial Day. “As is customary for the holiday, flags are lowered throughout the morning and then raised to full-staff at noon. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.”

Lamont also announced that the state will light the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge if I-95 in New Haven in red, white, and blue lights beginning on the evening of Friday, May 24 to Monday, May 27, to honor those who have given their lives in service. Multicolored beacons capable of projecting light nearly six miles into the clear night sky will beam from sunset until 1:00 a.m. each night. The bridge carries I-95 over the Quinnipiac River and is maintained by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Lamont said in a statement, “The decision to join a branch of the United States military is one of the most selfless acts anyone can make. These men and women dedicate themselves to protecting the freedoms that define the foundation of the United States, and in many instances, they risk their lives doing so. We owe so much to those who protect our nation, and on Memorial Day we pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. They will forever have our respect and our gratitude, and we will always honor their service to our country.”