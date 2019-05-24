× Waterbury searching for suspect in connection with shots fired into home

WATERBURY — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with shots fired into a home.

On May 18 at 10:09 p.m., police were called to a Chestnut Avenue home to investigate a report of gunshots. The complainant’s home was hit by gunfire. One projectile passed through the exterior wall, passed through two interior walls and became lodged in the wall of a nursery.

No one inside the house was injured. Several empty shell casings were found in the roadway of Chestnut Avenue.

Police identified the suspect as Gabriel Ramos, 18, of Waterbury.

The Waterbury detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Ramos charging him with Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Illegal Carry of Pistol without a Permit, Reckless Endangerment 1st, and Criminal Mischief 3rd.

The attached mugshot of Ramos (Taken on May 8, 2019) shows Ramos with long hair and a beard. Detectives developed information that Ramos may have shaved his head and trimmed his beard.

Anyone with information on the location of Gabriel Ramos is asked to call the Waterbury Police detectives at (203) 574-6941, the Waterbury Police dispatch at (203) 574-6911 or 911. Use caution and do not approach or make contact with Ramos. The firearm used in this shooting has not been recovered.