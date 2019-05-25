× Bicyclist dies after crash with car in Wallingford, driver charged with DUI

WALLINGFORD — A bicyclist has died in Wallingford after a crash involving a car Saturday afternoon.

Police said that they responded to South Turnpike Road at Toelles Road on calls of a serious crash.

Officers were told by witnesses that the driver of the car was traveling south on South Turnpike Road and crossed over the double yellow line. The car struck one of the two bicyclist traveling northbound.

One of the two bicyclist struck the car’s windshield, was carried a short distance until he was thrown from the car into the woods when the car stopped.

The witnesses at the scene not only provided first aid to the injured cyclist, but told police of what the car did before the crash.

Donald Carrelli, 37 of Milford, was taken to the local area hospital to be treated for his serious injuries and later died.

Carrelli’s family told FOX61 News that Donald was a veteran and served in the Marines. Read the family’s statement:

Donald Carrelli was loved by so many. His parents, brother, two sisters, seven nieces and nephews, his cousins and aunts and uncles – he made all of us feel so special and close to him. His was a veteran and served on the rescue squad. Donald was a hero that when people were hurt, he rushed to help and defend. He was a loving son, loyal brother, favorite Uncle, and a very proud Marine. Donald was loved by so many people all around the world through his time in the military, his travels and his job in supply chain at Unilever. We are devastated that the world has lost such a wonderful, selfless person who was always there for his family and friends. We love you Donald.

The driver was identified as Derek Fries, 35 of Meriden, and is facing several charges including driving under the influence and illegal possession of narcotics (heroin).

Fries was released after posting bond and is scheduled to be in court in June.

The road was closed for a few hours until reopening around 7 p.m. that evening.