Bicyclist dies after crash with car in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A bicyclist has died in Wallingford after a crash involving a car Saturday evening.

Police said that they responded to South Turnpike Road at Toelles Road on calls of a serious crash.

The bicyclist was taken to the local area hospital to be treated for his serious injuries and later died.

Officers located the driver involved with the crash as they continued their investigation.

The road was closed for a few hours until reopening around 7 p.m. that evening.