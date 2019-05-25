Memorial Day Weekend looks perfect for a trip to the beach – or your backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today starts off with abundant sunshine and gorgeous conditions with clouds increasing late in the evening. There will be the chance for some showers overnight. The good news is the rain will be gone by early Sunday morning, setting the stage for a beautiful second half of the Memorial Day Weekend!

By Sunday, get ready for real summer time heat, as for skies will clear out and temperatures warm back into the 80s! Can you say beach or boat day?

Memorial Day looks great too with lots of sun and highs near 80 degrees. Enjoy!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Low-mid 70s.

TONIGHT: A period of rain and showers. Low: 50s.

SUNDAY: Becoming partly sunny, warmer, slight chance for an isolated shower . High: Low-mid 80s, 70s to near 80 at the shore.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy, warm. High: Near 80. Upper 70s at the shore.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower. High: Mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny very warm and humid, chance for showers? High: 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for showers. High: 80.

