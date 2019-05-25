× No one injured in East Haddam plane crash

EAST HADDAM — State Police and the East Haddam Fire Department were dispatched to the Goodspeed Airport on calls of a small plane crash Saturday morning.

Officials said that the plane was a 2005 Jhilivan Kp5 and suffered damages to its lower side and landing gear.

The pilot and the instructor passenger were not injured in the crash.

Both occupants said that they were attempting to take off when the plane crashed downward, went off the runway, and finally came to a stop in a nearby field. It was determined by officials that the plane came to a stop 95 feet away from the runway.

State Police and the FAA are investigating the incident.