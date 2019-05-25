Vacant building collapses in Waterbury; neighbors evacuated as precaution

WATERBURY – A vacant multi-family house collapsed last night, prompting evacuations of neighboring homes.

Waterbury Police say call came at 12:39 a.m. Saturday. They found a vacant 3-story multi-family house at 1009 Baldwin Street had collapsed in the rear. They say the reason the building began to collapse is not known.

Six houses on Baldwin Street and Madison Street, between Madison Street and Laval Street, were evacuated for the residents’s safety. Thirty-three displaced residents were taken to the Fire Station at 823 Baldwin Street, where the American Red Cross tended to them.

The city Building Inspector, CL&P and Eversource responded to ensure gas and electric were disconnected. A private company, Ocean Trace Demolition was called and they began demolition of the collapsed building at about 3 a.m.

Police say no one was injured, and the displaced families were expected to be let back in to their residences this morning.