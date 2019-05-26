× Firefighters battle house fire in Putnam

PUTNAM — Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon in Putnam.

First responders were dispatched to the area of George Street on calls of a structure fire.

Flames and smoke were visible when firefighters arrived on scene, said firefighters.

Firefighters said that concerned citizens knocked on several doors and helped with the evacuation of the building.

The fire was put out and no one was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation and the fire department is asking anyone with information to please call the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565.