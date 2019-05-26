× Hartford PD searching for 2 missing brothers, ages 7 and 8

HARTFORD – Two young brothers are missing, last seen Saturday evening, according to police.

Roberto and Miguel Knight were reported missing by their mother about 1 a.m. on Sunday. Police say there were last seen in the area of Mather Street about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Roberto, age 7, was riding his blue scooter and wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts with a blue stripe, and black sneakers. Miguel, age 8, last seen riding a blue bicycle. He also was wearing gray shorts with a blue stripe and black sneakers.

No health concerns were reported for either child. If you have any information regarding the brothers, contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.