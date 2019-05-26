What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Hartford PD searching for 2 missing brothers, ages 7 and 8

Posted 6:38 AM, May 26, 2019, by

HARTFORD – Two young brothers are missing, last seen Saturday evening, according to police.

Roberto and Miguel Knight were reported missing by their mother about 1 a.m. on Sunday. Police say there were last seen in the area of Mather Street about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Roberto, age 7, was riding his blue scooter and wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts with a blue stripe, and black sneakers. Miguel, age 8, last seen riding a blue bicycle. He also was wearing gray shorts with a blue stripe and black sneakers.

No health concerns were reported for either child. If you have any information regarding the brothers, contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.779866 by -72.682834.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.