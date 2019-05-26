What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Site of Christmas Day 2011 fire that killed 5 people sold

Posted 8:27 PM, May 26, 2019, by

STAMFORD — A small plot of land that was once the site of a home where five people died during a Christmas Day fire in 2011 has been sold.

The Stamford Advocate reports that the .34-acre plot in the city where Madonna Badger’s 116-year-old Victorian burned on Dec. 25, 2011, killing her parents and three daughters, was sold to the next door neighbor for $500,000, far below the $850,00 asking price.

The blaze killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents, Lomar and Pauline Johnson. It was blamed on fireplace ashes that had been bagged and left in a mudroom.

The new owner, Steve Loeb, says he wants to “do something respectful with the land,” including a memorial for the girls, who were friends with his son.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.