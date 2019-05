Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The battle over bringing back highway tolls in Connecticut, one of Gov. Ned Lamont’s top legislative priorities, won’t be decided in the current General Assembly session, for a lack of support. The plan is to focus on the budget for now, and save “tolls” for a Special Session in August, but No Tolls CT, a group that recently delivered a petition with more than 100,000 signatures to the governor’s office, vows to keep up the pressure.

Guest: Patrick Sasser, Founder, NO TOLLS CT