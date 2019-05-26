What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

The Real Story – Rep. Matt Blumenthal

Posted 2:35 PM, May 26, 2019, by and

Freshman lawmaker, Rep. Matt Blumenthal (D-Stamford) discusses his very busy first session at the State Capitol.  The son  of U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, and a Marine Corps veteran who has served in Afghanistan, he has jumped into a different kind of battle. This battle is over gun bills, early voting, the minimum wage and more. He also talks about his role as a lead attorney in  the lawsuit by Sandy Hook families against Alex Jones (Infowars) for claiming that the December 2012 massacre never happened.

           

