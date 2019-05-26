The Real Story – Rep. Matt Blumenthal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Freshman lawmaker, Rep. Matt Blumenthal (D-Stamford) discusses his very busy first session at the State Capitol. The son of U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, and a Marine Corps veteran who has served in Afghanistan, he has jumped into a different kind of battle. This battle is over gun bills, early voting, the minimum wage and more. He also talks about his role as a lead attorney in the lawsuit by Sandy Hook families against Alex Jones (Infowars) for claiming that the December 2012 massacre never happened.