4 arrested in West Haven after ATVs drive through town, and hits officer, young girl

WEST HAVEN — Four men were arrested Saturday after a group of dirt bikes and ATVs were driven recklessly in West Haven, hitting an officer and a young girl.

Police received calls around 5:30 pm. after and illegal procession of dirt bikes and ATV’s were seen operating erratically and recklessly down Campbell Avenue.

Police said officers saw the group of over 15 riders as they headed toward the shore area of town which was known to have heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic at the time. As the group headed south, police observed some of them driving on the sidewalk, doing wheelies, and operating in the oncoming lane putting the public’s safety at risk.

Officers in the area of Campbell Avenue and Captain Thomas Boulevard were attempting to stop traffic and assist pedestrians to safety when one of the motorcycle operators, later identified as Nikko Fiak, lifted the front wheel and struck an Officer causing both to fall to the ground.

As the officers tried to detain the suspects, a young girl was also struck by one of the riders. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A suspect was struck by one of the ATVs after he fell off the motorcycle and taken to the hospital for treatment

Police said in a release, “In total, four suspects were arrested. Three were motorcycle operators and one a pedestrian who obstructed Police while they attempted to control a suspect. In addition to seizing the three involved motorcycles, Officers removed a loaded handgun from one suspect and a large quantity of a suspected controlled substance from another.”

Nikko Fiak, 18, of New Haven was charged withAssault of a public safety Officer, Criminal attempt, Assault first, Interfering with Officer, Carrying pistol without a permit, Reckless driving, Breach of peace second degree, Disorderly conduct, Operating an unregistered m/v, Failure to display plates, failure to have tail lamps, failure to have a mirror, and Failure to drive in proper lane.

18 year old male, Samuel Garcia, 18, of New Haven, was charged with Assault in the third degree, interfering with an Officer, Failure to display plates, Operating without a license, Possession of a controlled substance, and Possession with intent to sell a non-narcotic substance.

Elliet Soto , 19, of West Haven, was charged with: Interfering with Officer, and Breach of peace in the second degree.

Jessie Gonzalez, 20, of New Haven, was charged with: Failure to insure motor vehicle, Reckless driving, Disorderly conduct , Operating a motorcycle w/o a motorcycle endorsement , Failure to have tail lamps, Possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana