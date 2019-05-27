Five Silver Alerts issued for endangered runaways out of Hartford

HARTFORD — Overnight Sunday into Monday, police have issued four silver alerts for teenagers.

It’s unclear if any of the silver alerts are related to each other.

The first Silver Alert is for Elbionia Best, 13. There is no picture of her but police describe her as black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′ 06″ and weighs about 130 pounds. No clothing description was available.

She was last seen in Hartford on Sunday, May 26th.

The second Silver Alert is for Jamiah Johnson, 15. Police say she is black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′ tall and weighs 125 pounds. No clothing description was available.

She was last seen in Hartford on Sunday, May 26th.

The third Silver Alert is for Alysha Cogles, 14. She is white with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5′ 1″ and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt and navy blue shorts.

She was last seen in Hartford on May 26th.

The fourth Silver Alert is for Jehiel Williams, 16. He is black with black hair and brown eyes. Williams is 5′ 5″ and weighs around 130 pounds. No clothing description was available.

He was last seen in Hartford on May 27th.

The fifth Silver Alert is for Danny Santiago-Rodriguez, 15. He is white with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5′ 8″ and weighs 160 pounds. No clothing description was available.

He was last seen in Hartford on May 27th.

Police again say it’s not known at this time if any of the Silver Alerts are related, but all of the teens missing are considered endangered runaways.

If anyone has information on any of the missing teens they are asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.