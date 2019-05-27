What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Gov. Lamont expected to sign $15 an hour minimum wage bill

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont says he expects to sign a bill in the coming days that incrementally increase Connecticut’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023.

The Democrat says the bill may be signed into law on Tuesday or Wednesday, calling it an important bill.

Under the proposal, the current $10.10 an hour minimum wage will climb to $11 on October 1; $12 in 2020; $13 in 2021; $14 in 2022; and $15 in 2023. The wage would then be tied to the federal Employment Cost Index. An estimated 300,000 workers would be affected.

Opponents say the legislation will be another cost for employers. Lamont, a former businessman, says he believes it’ll ultimately help the state’s economy.

Massachusetts has approved a $15 minimum wage and Rhode Island is considering it.

