× Hamden man hit and killed while crossing street with mobility scooter

HAMDEN — Police say 74-year-old Hamden resident Robert Sheard was killed after being hit by a car on Dixwell Avenue.

According to the police, they were called to the main entrance of the Miller Memorial Library at 2901 Dixwell Avenue on the report of a crash.

When police arrived, they learned that Sheard was crossing Dizwell Avenue in his mobility scooter in front of the library. Sheard, who was not in a crosswalk, was hit by a car that was driving westbound on the road. The car was driven by a 69-year-old Middletown resident.

Sheard was thrown from his scooter and first responders rushed him to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Hamden Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Lovett at (475) 201-1201.