Hundreds in Old Saybrook commemorate Memorial Day on land and water

OLD SAYBROOK -- “I'm here to say thank you because Freedom isn't free,” says Dianne Hunt-Mason of Essex.

“All of these people are getting together and for all the lost soldiers and this is about freedom,” says Tony from Old Saybrook

Hundreds of people in Old Saybrook honored our fallen heroes both on land and in the water.

In the Connecticut River- police and firemen laid wreaths into the water during an early morning ceremony. After, people gathered down main street to watch veterans, police, fire, and military members, march in the parade.

“Being a veteran and having spent two years in the service and being stationed overseas, you really get to appreciate what this country is all about,” says Dan McRedmond from Old Saybrook.

“We can honor and commemorate those who have helped to keep this country free and great,” says Sharon Craft from Old Saybrook.

Out on the water, Lieutenant Jeff DePerry says we should all keep in mind the reasons why we are able to celebrate.

“We want to make sure that while people are enjoying these freedoms that some paid the ultimate sacrifice for, they do so safely and in a manner that's not going to affect the safety of others,” says Lieutenant DePerry.

According to the Defense Manpower Data Center, there are more than 1.3 million active duty military members serving in our armed forces.