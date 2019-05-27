Old Saybrook firefighters rescue dog from swamp

OLD SAYBROOK — Firefighters rescued a dog that was stuck in a swamp Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, they said, “The Old Saybrook Fire Dept spent the morning searching for and rescuing a dog stuck in the underbrush in the middle of a swamp. Citizens heard the dog crying out this morning. Chain saws and other equipment were needed to get to the dog and free it from the brush.”

According to the fire department, the dog’s owner reported it missing. The dog traveled about 1.6 miles crossing under I-95 and over the railroad tracks. The dog was reunited with its owner.